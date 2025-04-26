Beautifully Restored 1913 Craftsman
- Share via
This beautifully preserved and restored Craftsman home reveals an inviting interior upon entering the large foyer. Just off the beautiful kitchen, you will find a large family room with a laundry area and a renovated half bath. Along with the two entertaining spaces downstairs, there is an additional office or guest bedroom. The upstairs configuration includes 3 bedrooms, an enclosed sleeping porch and 2.5 bathrooms. The two-car detached garage includes a 500+ sq ft bonus room above. The backyard boasts a grassy lawn with a playhouse.
Location: 2032 Pine Street, South Pasadena 91030
Asking Price: $2,598,000
Year Built: 1913
Living Area: 2,906 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
Features: Refinished quarter-sawn oak and fir floors; casement and sash windows; French doors; stained-glass details; lighting fixtures; built-in cabinetry; new sewer line to the street; copper plumbing; upgraded electrical panel and wiring; new roof; updated 2-zone heat/air conditioning
Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty
Peter Martocchio & Associates
626.529.6880
peter.martocchio@sothebys.realty
www.houseofmartocchio.com
DRE#: 01311046
David Goldberg
626.644.6011
david.goldberg@sothebys.realty
DRE#: 01457415