Beautifully Restored 1913 Craftsman

This beautifully preserved and restored Craftsman home reveals an inviting interior upon entering the large foyer. Just off the beautiful kitchen, you will find a large family room with a laundry area and a renovated half bath. Along with the two entertaining spaces downstairs, there is an additional office or guest bedroom. The upstairs configuration includes 3 bedrooms, an enclosed sleeping porch and 2.5 bathrooms. The two-car detached garage includes a 500+ sq ft bonus room above. The backyard boasts a grassy lawn with a playhouse.

Location: 2032 Pine Street, South Pasadena 91030

Asking Price: $2,598,000

Year Built: 1913

Living Area: 2,906 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Features: Refinished quarter-sawn oak and fir floors; casement and sash windows; French doors; stained-glass details; lighting fixtures; built-in cabinetry; new sewer line to the street; copper plumbing; upgraded electrical panel and wiring; new roof; updated 2-zone heat/air conditioning

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Peter Martocchio & Associates

626.529.6880

peter.martocchio@sothebys.realty

www.houseofmartocchio.com

DRE#: 01311046

David Goldberg

626.644.6011

david.goldberg@sothebys.realty

DRE#: 01457415