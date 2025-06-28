Welcome to “The Koa Lanai House,” a custom-designed architectural masterpiece by the late Patrick Killen, AIA – founder of Studio 9one2 and a pioneer of modernist beach design in Los Angeles. Set on a rare 3,524 sq ft corner lot just moments from the sand, this striking residence offers panoramic views from Malibu to Palos Verdes, including both Manhattan and Hermosa Beach piers – alongside exceptional indoor-outdoor living rarely found this close to the beach.

www.2114ManhattanAve.com

Location: 2114 Manhattan Avenue, Hermosa Beach, 90254

Asking Price: $8,500,000

Year Built: 2008

Living Area: 3,636 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

Features: Oversized corner lot; panoramic ocean views; open-concept layout; high ceilings; multiple terraces; Brazilian cherry wood floors; Sub-Zero refrigerator; Viking 6-burner range; wine fridge; 9.5-ft custom Acacia Koa wood island; in-ceiling speakers; 135” projection screen; full gym; 3-car garage

Contact: Compass

Lauren Forbes, DRE#: 01295248

310.901.8512

Lauren@LaurenForbes.com

Jagger Kroener, DRE#: 01984562

310.993.6044

Jagger@JaggerRealEstate.com

