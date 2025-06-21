Rare, warm, modern, architectural retreat in prime Hancock Park. Over 1/3 acre of total privacy, including a bubbling creek, all overlooking the 8th fairway of Wilshire Country Club and views extending beyond to the Hollywood Hills. Enter a serene world reminiscent of California wine country yet situated on a private cul-de-sac in a most prime location. This stunning architectural residence spans over 6,000 sq. ft. of meticulous design and execution of the highest quality, rarely found on the market today. Flooded with natural light, beamed and vaulted ceilings, and a carefully designed layout that flows effortlessly to the outside for perfect indoor-outdoor living and entertaining.

Location: 226 S. Rimpau Blvd., Hancock Park 90004

Asking Price: $9,995,000

Living Area: 6,388 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

Features: From the chef’s kitchen to 6 bedrooms culminating in a primary suite that is a world unto itself, this has it all, including state-of-the-art air filtration and water purification systems – a truly special and rare offering.

Contact: Carolwood Estates

Jonah Wilson

310.623.3616

Jonah@JonahWilson.com

www.Carolwoodre.com

DRE#: 01078809