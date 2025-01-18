Prime Manhattan Beach Walk Street
Open House: 1/18 + 1/19 (2-4 pm)
Located in one of the most highly sought-after walk streets in all of Manhattan Beach, this stunning coastal residence offers a seamless blend of luxury, functionality and panoramic ocean views. Just two blocks from local shops and world-class dining, 308 17th Street provides the perfect balance of convenience and coastal living, with close proximity to the beach, Live Oak Park, tennis courts and ample parking nearby.
Location: 308 17th Street, Manhattan Beach 90266
Asking Price: $8,000,000
Year Built: 2012
Living Area: 4,395 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
Features: Ocean views; hardwood floors throughout; wet bar; large center island with breakfast bar seating; Sub-Zero refrigerator; Wolf oven; elevator; fireplace; three outdoor terraces; front patio space; large soaking tub in primary bedroom; separate mother-in-law or guest suite; walk street
Contact: Compass
Lauren Forbes, DRE#: 01295248
310.901.8512 / Lauren@LaurenForbes.com
Trevi O’Neill, DRE#: 01789549
310.497.7766 / Trevi@TreviOneill.com
Jagger Kroener, DRE#: 01984562
310.993.6044 / Jagger@JaggerRealEstate.com