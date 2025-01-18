Prime Manhattan Beach Walk Street

Open House: 1/18 + 1/19 (2-4 pm)

Located in one of the most highly sought-after walk streets in all of Manhattan Beach, this stunning coastal residence offers a seamless blend of luxury, functionality and panoramic ocean views. Just two blocks from local shops and world-class dining, 308 17th Street provides the perfect balance of convenience and coastal living, with close proximity to the beach, Live Oak Park, tennis courts and ample parking nearby.

www.30817thStreet.com

Location: 308 17th Street, Manhattan Beach 90266

Asking Price: $8,000,000

Year Built: 2012

Living Area: 4,395 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

Features: Ocean views; hardwood floors throughout; wet bar; large center island with breakfast bar seating; Sub-Zero refrigerator; Wolf oven; elevator; fireplace; three outdoor terraces; front patio space; large soaking tub in primary bedroom; separate mother-in-law or guest suite; walk street

Contact: Compass

Lauren Forbes, DRE#: 01295248

310.901.8512 / Lauren@LaurenForbes.com

Trevi O’Neill, DRE#: 01789549

310.497.7766 / Trevi@TreviOneill.com

Jagger Kroener, DRE#: 01984562

310.993.6044 / Jagger@JaggerRealEstate.com

