Prime Walk Street with Ocean Views

Located in one of the most highly sought- after walk streets in all of Manhattan Beach, this stunning coastal residence offers a seamless blend of luxury, functionality and panoramic ocean views. Just two blocks from local shops and world-class dining, 308 17th Street provides the perfect balance of convenience and coastal living, with close proximity to the beach, Live Oak Park, tennis courts and ample parking nearby.

Location: 308 17th Street, Manhattan Beach 90266

Asking Price: $8,000,000

Year Built: 2012

Living Area: 4,395 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

Features: Ocean views; hardwood floors throughout; wet bar; large center island with breakfast bar seating; Sub-Zero refrigerator; Wolf oven; elevator; fireplace; three outdoor terraces; front patio space; large soaking tub in primary bedroom; separate mother-in-law or guest suite; walk street

Contact: Compass

Lauren Forbes

310.901.8512

Lauren@LaurenForbes.com

DRE#: 01295248

Trevi O’Neill

310.497.7766

Trevi@TreviOneill.com

DRE#: 01789549

Jagger Kroener

310.993.6044

Jagger@JaggerRealEstate.com

DRE#: 01984562