South Arroyo Traditional

Set on one of the most coveted, tree-lined streets in the heart of Southwest Pasadena, this exquisite single-story traditional home effortlessly merges traditional charm with modern sophistication. Extensively renovated and artfully reimagined in 2012, the home now showcases a thoughtfully designed floor plan that celebrates seamless indoor-outdoor living, ideal for both relaxed everyday living and gracious entertaining. There are three generously sized bedrooms and two bathrooms including the substantial primary suite. This extraordinary home is a rare opportunity to own a truly turnkey residence on one of Pasadena’s most picturesque and sought-after streets.
Location: 502 California Terrace, Pasadena 91105
Asking Price: $2,080,000
Year Built: 1950
Living Area: 1,885 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
Features: Seamless indoor-outdoor living, woodburning fireplace, chef’s kitchen with Wolf range and Sub-Zero refrigerator, built-in bar with wine fridge, all bedrooms have French doors to the serene central courtyard, primary suite with walk-in closet, spa-like bathroom and gas fireplace
Matt McIntyre
626.437.3643
DRE#:01844466
Contact: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties