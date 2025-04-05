Meticulously Restored Mid-Century

This circa-1953 single-level gated modern masterpiece located on over a third of an acre lot on a cul-de-sac in Los Feliz Oaks. Paneled formal entry reveals back-to-back rooms with vaulted beamed ceiling. A formal living room features a custom-designed Calcutta marble fireplace and separate adjacent lounge offers vintage-style tiled fireplace and TV; and overlooks the expansive lush grassy backyard plus brand new pool and spa. The dining area features custom herringbone walnut floors and opens to a stunning minimalist chef’s kitchen. An impeccable primary suite features a bright and airy bath. Ensuite bedrooms featuring custom built-in closets and new beautifully styled baths.

Location: 5637 Park Oak Place, Los Angeles, 90068

Asking Price: $4,987,000

Year Built: 1953 Living Area: 3,992 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

Features: Single-level; gated; paneled formal entry; vaulted & beamed ceiling; formal living room; custom-designed Calcutta marble fireplace; grassy backyard; brand new pool and spa; herringbone walnut floors; European cabinets; Caesarstone counters; Thermador appliances; Duravit trapezoidal tub.

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Richard Yohon

323.270.1725

rick.yohon@sothebys.realty

rickyohon.com

DRE#: 01276405