Craftsman with Guest House on 1 Gated Acre

Imagine stepping into a simpler, more peaceful way of life, surrounded by nature’s beauty and the warmth of a traditional Craftsman home. Situated in the picturesque neighborhood of Old Agoura, this enchanting property offers the perfect blend of rural tranquility and modern convenience. It’s a haven for those who yearn to live off the land, with its lush gardens, fruit trees, and expansive outdoor spaces. The main house features a spacious Great Room with peaked wood ceilings, a rustic, stone fireplace and large picture windows that flood the space with natural light. The turn-of-the-century styled kitchen is rich with soapstone counters, custom cabinetry, Schoolhouse lighting and a built- in coffee hutch, evoking a sense of nostalgia and warmth.

Location: 6125 Fairview Place, Agoura Hills 91301

Asking Price: $2,899,000

Year Built: 1981

Living Area: 3,212 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

Features: Privately gated with circular drive, peaked wood ceilings, stone fireplace, soapstone counters, 3 porches, pool, spa and waterfall, fenced-in gardens, abundance of fruit trees, two primary suites one of which is on 1st floor, 3rd gate leads to large portion of the property.

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Linda Rich

818.317.8135

linda@lindarichproperties.com

www.lindarichproperties.com

DRE#: 00869283