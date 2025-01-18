Nestled in Coveted Beverly Hills Flats

Nestled in the coveted Beverly Hills Flats, this extraordinary contemporary residence is an ode to privacy and architectural brilliance. A sophisticated blend of natural elements, including vein-cut travertine, reclaimed oak beams from a 19th-century Pennsylvania barn and board-formed concrete, harmoniously complements crisp white interiors and pine siding. This acclaimed home has graced the pages of “Architectural Digest” and other global publications for its unparalleled design, serene landscape and refined interiors. The primary suite, located on the first floor, offers a sanctuary of comfort, while additional en-suite bedrooms in the north wing provide privacy for family or guests.

Location: 622 North Elm Drive, Beverly Hills 90210

Asking price: $19,950,000

Living area: 7,119 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

Features: A versatile upstairs space, currently a playroom with sweeping vistas, invites infinite possibilities. Thoughtfully designed, a secluded staff room with private access completes this distinguished estate.

Contact: Carolwood Estates

Richard Ehrlich

310.968.8881

richard@richardehrlich.com

www.Carolwoodre.com

DRE#: 01267136