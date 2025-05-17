Refined French Chateau with Views

Modeled after Le Petit Trianon in Versailles, France, this estate features a grand interior with double-height ceilings, meticulously crafted moldings, and elegantly appointed formal living rooms. Just one floor below, informal quarters provide spaces to casually luxuriate after laps in the pristine pool, and movie nights are sure to delight in the home theater conveniently adjacent to the wine room. Entertain in grand style with a 10,000+ sf open-air terrace complete with an outdoor kitchen, cabana room and city views. Also featuring a guest house, maid’s quarters and a 22-car garage, this home presents a truly unique opportunity.

Location: 761 Bel Air Road, Los Angeles 90077

Asking price: $150,000/month

Year Built: 1995

Living Area: 10,774 square feet, 9 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms

Features: 10,000+ sf open air terrace; 22-car garage; home theater; guest house; maid’s quarters; double-height ceilings; sparkling pool

Contact: Coldwell Banker

Joyce Rey, DRE#: 00465013

310.291.6646 / joyce@joycerey.com

www.joycerey.com

Nanette Iggulden, DRE#: 01363249

310.433.9908 / nanette@joycerey.com

www.joycerey.com