Nestled at the end of a private cul-de-sac behind the prestigious guard gates of Bel Air Crest, this meticulously designed and luxurious 7-bedroom, 10-bathroom estate sits on a rare double lot with breathtaking views. This exceptional property offers an unparalleled living experience with an extraordinary floorplan that includes a grand entry, a spacious gourmet kitchen, a family room, an enormous primary suite and newly added state-of-the-art amenities. The home features a cutting-edge all-digital Steinway Lyngdorf home theater, a Full Swing Golf Studio complete with a Top Golf Suite in the guest house and a ceramic studio equipped with a premium Skutt kiln.

Location: 2245 Weybridge Lane, Bel Air 90077

Asking price: $14,250,000

Year built: 2001

Living area: 11,901 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms

Features: Multiple offices and a stunning billiards/game room further elevate the home’s functionality and entertainment options. An elevator seamlessly connects all levels, adding convenience and accessibility. Upon entering, you’ll be greeted by a serene ambiance and a striking water feature.

Contact: Carolwood Estates

Lisa Optican

310.351.6646

loptican@carolwoodre.com

www.carolwoodre.com

DRE#: 01960751