Mosaika Los Angeles Luxury Condos

Los Angeles County Luxury Homes for Sale

Experience luxury living at Mosaika LA, a premier community in the heart of Koreatown. These newly built residences feature open floor plans, oversized windows and high-end finishes that showcase stunning Los Angeles skyline views. Enjoy gourmet kitchens with sleek countertops and professional-grade appliances, plus spacious bedrooms and hotel-style bathrooms. Select units offer oversized balconies, perfect for relaxation. Shared amenities include a rooftop with panoramic views, a resident lounge and gym – all just steps from Koreatown’s vibrant dining, shopping and entertainment.

Location: 904 South New Hampshire Avenue, Los Angeles 90006

Asking Price: $514,000-$1,250,000

Year Built: 2024

Living Area: 514-1,258 square feet, 1-2 bedrooms, 1-2 bathrooms

Features: Open floor plans; hardwood floors; stainless steel appliances; oversized balconies; in-unit washer and dryer; shared rooftop with outdoor kitchens; shared gym

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Neyshia Go
213.786.1973
info@mosaikala.com
www.mosaikala.com
DRE#: 01933923

