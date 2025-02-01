Price Reduction – Now $19.99M

Best value lot in Bel-Air at $6.6M per acre. 788 Tortuoso Way is a majestic 3-acre site surrounded by homes in excess of $150M in the heart of Bel Air’s prime estate section. Long private driveway, accessed directly across from the famed Hotel Bel Air, leading to your elevated, private estate above. A special opportunity to acquire the last 3-acre site in the project.

Location: 788 Tortuoso Way, Bel Air 90077

Asking price: $19,999,000

Living area: 129,213 square foot lot

Features: Major views from ocean to city; room for tennis court, guest house and acres of grass; beyond special in every way

Contact: Carolwood Estates

Barry Watts

310.613.3546

barry@grade.la

www.Carolwoodre.com

DRE#: 02144388

