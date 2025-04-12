Remodeled Traditional Calabasas Home
Open Sunday, 2-5 pm
Nestled amongst soaring trees and lush landscaping, this beautifully remodeled traditional single-story home in the heart of Calabasas perfectly blends modern luxury with timeless charm.
Location: 3021 Turtle Creek Road, Calabasas 91302
Asking Price: $2,999,000
Year Built: 1977
Living Area: 2,856 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
Features: Built-in range; dishwasher; refrigerator; laundry; bar; eating area in dining room; separated eating area; walk-in closet; wood flooring; fireplace; pool; spa
Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty
Charlie Edgar
805.881.2944
charlie@charlieedgar.com
www.charlieedgar.com
DRE#: 02039735