The Rosewood Estate

Situated in Bel-Air’s exclusive East Gate, Rosewood is a Georgian masterpiece by renowned architect Richard Manion featuring formal living and dining rooms; bespoke office; gourmet kitchen; luxurious primary suite with dual marble bathrooms; five guest suites; grand ballroom; entertainment area with a gym; massage room; wine cellar; and secondary kitchen; plus a subterranean level with a 12-car showroom and vintage soda fountain diner. The grounds contain a tennis court, gazebo, treehouse, pool, spa, lounge areas and conservatory. Impeccably designed and thoughtfully appointed, Rosewood epitomizes sophisticated living in one of Bel-Air’s most prestigious enclaves.

Location: 500 St. Cloud Road, Los Angeles 90077

Asking Price: $175,000/month

Year Built: 2005

Living Area: 23,000 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 20 bathrooms

Features: Private gates; motor court; marble floors; high ceilings; crown moldings; grand fireplaces; marble countertops & island; ballroom w/stage & bar; tennis court; pool; spa; 12-car showroom; vintage soda fountain diner; elevator; manager’s office; state-of-the-art security; staff quarters

Contact: Coldwell Banker

Joyce Rey

310.291.6646

joyce@joycerey.com

www.joycerey.com

DRE#: 00465013