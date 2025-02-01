The Spitzer House | Los Feliz

Open Sunday, February 2, 1-4

The Spitzer House, 1924: A historic masterpiece designed by architect Charles Raymond Spink. Its Italianate design, influenced by the Spanish Revival movement, offers perfect scale and inspirational moments throughout the home, while stunning views of Griffith Park Observatory captivate. Original elements have been thoughtfully preserved. Hardwood floors, forged iron fixtures, decorative moldings, stunning archways and pristine tile will fulfill those looking for authentic finishes and timeless charm. In its significant 100+ year history, this landmark estate has hosted numerous artistic luminaries and iconic events and is poised for its next steward.

Location: 4963 Los Feliz Boulevard, Los Angeles 90027

Asking Price: $4,885,000

Year Built: 1924

Living Area: 4,202 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

Features: Two-story entry; step-down living room; hand-carved fireplace; French doors; outdoor portico; recently renovated kitchen; oversized island; Wolf, Sub-Zero and Miele appliances; expansive grounds; resort-style pool; fire pit; outdoor shower

Contact: Hilton & Hyland

Alexandre Anu, DRE#: 01852856

310.571.5757 / alexandre@hiltonhyland.com

Dag Eliason, DRE#: 01918454

424.230.8493 / dag@hiltonhyland.com

