The Spitzer House | Los Feliz
Open Sunday, February 2, 1-4
The Spitzer House, 1924: A historic masterpiece designed by architect Charles Raymond Spink. Its Italianate design, influenced by the Spanish Revival movement, offers perfect scale and inspirational moments throughout the home, while stunning views of Griffith Park Observatory captivate. Original elements have been thoughtfully preserved. Hardwood floors, forged iron fixtures, decorative moldings, stunning archways and pristine tile will fulfill those looking for authentic finishes and timeless charm. In its significant 100+ year history, this landmark estate has hosted numerous artistic luminaries and iconic events and is poised for its next steward.
Location: 4963 Los Feliz Boulevard, Los Angeles 90027
Asking Price: $4,885,000
Year Built: 1924
Living Area: 4,202 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms
Features: Two-story entry; step-down living room; hand-carved fireplace; French doors; outdoor portico; recently renovated kitchen; oversized island; Wolf, Sub-Zero and Miele appliances; expansive grounds; resort-style pool; fire pit; outdoor shower
Contact: Hilton & Hyland
Alexandre Anu, DRE#: 01852856
310.571.5757 / alexandre@hiltonhyland.com
Dag Eliason, DRE#: 01918454
424.230.8493 / dag@hiltonhyland.com