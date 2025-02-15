Open Sat. 12-3, Sun. 1-4

An unparalleled retreat offering complete privacy along Mulholland Drive. A private driveway leads into the secure, one-of-a-kind, gated compound with breathtaking 220-degree views, ensuring seclusion, splendor and exclusivity. Spanning nearly 7,000 sq ft, this home features 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms and timeless sophistication. The outdoor spaces are highlighted by an infinity pool, a large grassy al fresco dining area and mature oak trees that frame the panoramic views, harmonizing the home with its natural surroundings. This residence epitomizes privacy, natural beauty and impeccable design.

Location: 13331 Mulholland Drive, Beverly Hills 90210

Asking Price: $10,875,000

Living Area: 6,843 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

Features: Gated motor court; 50-ft waterfall; European oak floors throughout; walnut and elephant grey paneling; dual-zone wine fridge; hidden walk-in pantry; nearly 1,000-sq-ft primary suite; 2 walnut-clad walk-in closets; leathered marble finishes; private living area; wrap-around balconies

Contact: Hilton & Hyland

Yoori Park

310.946.1110

yoori@yooripark.com

www.hiltonhyland.com

DRE#: 02047251