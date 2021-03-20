A Moving Day Essentials Checklist

Moving to a new home can be exciting but also stressful, especially on moving day.To make it easier on yourself, pack a bag with things you’ll need and put it in your car rather than give it to the movers. This way, you won’t have to dig for “right away"needs.

Cleaning supplies: Before you start unpacking, says Tamar Asken, an agent with Avenue 8, a real estate brokerage, “it’s useful to remove any old juju to get your place ready and make it your own. I recommend a good spray cleaner as well as something more heavy-duty to make sure you’re able to really get into some of the areas that may not be as tidy as you’d like. You want to start fresh!” You’ll also need paper towels, sponges, a broom, dustpan and trash bags.

Basic tools: Scissors and a box cutter are useful. Also, pack tools such as a hammer, screwdriver, and pliers to, for example, reassemble any furniture you need right away, like a bed.

Toilet paper: “I spend a lot of time in empty houses, and over the years I’ve started to keep an emergency supply of TP rolls in my car,” says Asken. Toilet paper is something you’ll always need, so keep a roll handy.

Snacks and water: Have lots of water on hand and easy-to-eat snacks like bananas, apples, or peanut butter and jelly sandwiches to provide an energy boost.

Charger and speaker: If you’ll be using your phone to stream music all day through a speaker, pack your chargers so you’ll be ready when the batteries get low.

Shower curtain: A shower curtain or liner should be something you take with you, says Asken. “It’s especially needed if your movers won’t be delivering your larger haul for a couple days.” Bed sheets, blanket and pillow: All you’ll want at the end of a long move is sleep. Put the sheets on the bed earlier in the day when you still have a lot of energy.

– CTW Features

Contact us with comments or questions at hotproperty@latimes.com.