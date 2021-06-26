Hot Property Estates: Lavish, Knoll-Top Ocean-View Estate

This private, knoll-top estate features open spaces with ocean views for indoor-outdoor living and entertaining. An elegant living/dining area with a fold-away wall leads to a shaded portico and backyard. The ocean-view chef’s kitchen and family room open to the portico and pool. On the main level, there’s an office, lounge with wet bar, and two en-suite bedrooms, while the lower level features a huge wine cellar, dramatic billiards lounge, wide-screen movie theater, recording studio, mirrored gym, massage room and large sauna. The upper floor has four en-suite, ocean-view bedrooms, including a spectacular owner’s suite with dual bathrooms and a private balcony. The ocean-view grounds are fit for sparkling entertaining, with outdoor living and dining areas, and an infinity pool.

Location: 3903 Carbon Canyon Road, Malibu 90265

Asking price: $35,000,000

Year built: 2009

Living area: 11,622 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms

Features: Bluff-front with expansive ocean views; entertainer’s dream; movie theater; billiards lounge w/ wet bar; wine cellar; full gym w/ sauna & massage room; 4 en-suite bedrooms; private & secure; infinity pool w/ ocean view; massive owner’s suite

Contact: Chris Cortazzo, Compass

310.457.3995

chris@chriscortazzo.com

chriscortazzo.com

DRE#: 01190363