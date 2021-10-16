Spacious Split Wing in Bakersfield
Situated on a 12,632-square-foot lot in the Gardens is this spacious 2,537-square-foot split wing beauty. This home offers four bedrooms, two bathrooms, an office, a two-car garage, a formal living room/dining room, and a separate family room with a fireplace. The kitchen has beautiful granite countertops, a walk-in pantry, a built-in oven and microwave. There’s RV parking and the added concrete extends from the extra-wide driveway to the brick wall on the back of the property. The large backyard accommodates a covered patio and a gazebo. An additional structure in the backyard may be used as a shop or just extra storage space.
Location: 9320 Quail Brook Court, Bakersfield 93312
Asking price: $550,000
Year built: 2000
Living area: 2,537 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
Features: RV parking; gazebo; shop
Contact: Coldwell Banker Preferred, Realtors
Gloria J. Merchant
661.364.3850
gbeale@cbbakersfield.com
www.coldwellbanker.com
DRE#: 01481806