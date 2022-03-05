Extraordinary Listing in San Diego

Extraordinary listing in North County San Diego, minutes to 15 and 76 freeways. This extremely private, gated and custom home offers supreme privacy and commanding views. Built by renowned architect Richard Lumsden, this modern adobe custom home sits on just over two acres, high above the Pala Mesa Golf Club. From the custom accents all over the property to the grand entry and bold skylights throughout, this property is hard to beat. Don’t let 3,549 sq ft of living space, three beds, and three baths fool you. Tons of indoor-outdoor square footage/private spaces to enjoy nature with hypnotic views overlooking the vanishing-edge pool, avo/citrus trees, and water features. Visit ExtraordinaryListing.com for info.

Location: 2542 Wilt Road, Fallbrook 92028

Asking price: $2,100,000

Year built: 1991

Living area: 3,549 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Features: Gated; very private; convenient access 15/76; massive views; 1 story; architecturally significant “modern adobe”; architect Richard Lumsden; 2+ acres; room granny flat; vanishing pool & waterfall sanctuary; waterfall and water features; tons of outdoor space not included w/ sq ft

Contact: Pacific Sotheby’s

Dusty Brazil

760.207.7245

DustyBrazil@Gmail.com

www.ExtraordinaryListing.com

DRE#: 01780273