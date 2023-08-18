The Intersection of Art, Real Estate and Functionality in the Kitchen

(from left) Patrick Tighe of Tighe Architecture, John McDonough of Gaggenau, Simon Ha of Steinberg Hart and Dan Brunn of Dan Brunn Architecture

John McDonough of Gaggenau, Andrew Manning of BHHS, Craig Knizek, VIP from the Michelin Guide, Matt Epstein and Ernie Carswell of Ernie Carswell and Associates.

(from left) Drew Fenton of Carolwood Estates, Jade Mills and Tom Dunlap of Coldwell Banker and Justin Huchel of Carolwood Estates share a story prior to dinner.

Where does the nexus of design, purpose and functionality lie? While defining such a thing in a living space can be a confusing melange of starkness and excess, statement pieces and colorways - a central junction of any home is its kitchen, serving as both a meeting point and a location for nourishment and renewal.

This was the impetus of a gathering of minds in May, hosted by the L.A. Times Hot Property B2B Publishing team and high-end German appliance manufacturer Gaggenau. Their chosen location, Meteora, a fine dining concept created by Jordan Kahn of Two Star Michelin restaurant Vespertine, was an ideal setting for the event, serving as a lush, sensory tasting experience. During the evening, luminaries in the architecture, development and real estate space learned about Gaggenau’s foundational philosophy, the Professional Kitchen Principle, in a wholly pleasurable way: a special, multi-course menu of amazing dishes.

Among the attendees were some of Southern California’s brightest stars in the worlds of design and food. It was an evening of cuisine and conversation with some of the area’s top real estate brokers exploring the interconnection of food, art, architecture and design.

In attendance were Drew Fenton and Justin Huchel, representatives from Beverly Hills brokerage Carolwood Estates, a company that has made many premiere deals in the L.A. home market in the last decade.

Matt Epstein represented Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, a critical arm of the real estate giant. Craig Knizek of The Agency, who is among the top 250 brokers in the U.S. over the last three years, was also in attendance, joined by Victoria Flores and Leo Medeiros, also of The Agency.

Other visionary leaders at the event included Ernie Carswell of Ernie Carswell and Associates, Jade Mills and Tom Dunlap of Coldwell Banker, and the Gaggenau team, including Charles Cote, John McDonough, Skyler Stevenson and Christofer von Nagel.

