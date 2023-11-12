European Villa with Ocean Views

Newly constructed European-inspired Pacific Palisades Estate, prominently positioned on the Huntington Palisades bluffs with ocean vistas and glorious sunset views. Meticulously crafted in 2019 with elegant design and top-of-the-line finishes throughout, the impressive home boasts a statement entry with a grand staircase and views out to the sprawling, private lawns with a pool, spa and micro-orchid and vineyard. Located in one of the most desirable areas of Pacific Palisades, it’s just moments to beaches, parks, hiking trails, the Palisades Village with shopping and dining, and top-tier schools. The home beautifully embraces the California coastal lifestyle.

Location: 211 Alma Real, Pacific Palisades 90272

Asking price: $29,900,000

Year built: 2019

Living area: 9,220 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms

Features: 25’ ceilings; sparkling pool & spa; micro-orchids and vineyard; walnut floors; wine and billiards room; library; elevator; 10-vehicle garage; two primary bedroom suites

Contact: Coldwell Banker

Joyce Rey

310.291.6646

joyce@joycerey.com

www.joycerey.com

DRE#: 00465013

Christopher & Alicia Damon

310.230.2427

christopher@thedamongroup.com

www.aliciadamonre@gmail.com

DRE#: 01877594 & 01917440

