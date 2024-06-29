5245 Kainani Place
Redefining the standards of comfort and style, this unparalleled residence offers 2,655 square feet of air-conditioned living space in the main home, an 904 square foot covered lanai, a 384 square foot air-conditioned ‘ohana, and a paipai. As you step inside, the ambiance is set by the impeccable scraped bamboo flooring that flows seamlessly throughout the main living spaces, providing an earthy-yet-refined touch. Pella Windows grace the interiors, ushering in an abundance of natural light that enhances the aesthetic appeal of the spacious home. Quartz countertops adorn the kitchen, harmonizing perfectly with the Norelco cabinets, creating a culinary experience that is equipped with top-of-the-line appliances.
Suzanne Harding & Jeff Skinner
Kukuiʻula Realty Group
808.742.0234
info@kukuiula.com
kukuiula.com
DRE#: RB-20320
Location: 5345 Kainani Place, Koloa, Hawaii 96756
Asking Price: $7,795,000
Year Built: 2019
Living Area: 3,039 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms