VIDEO | 01:59 5245 Kainani Place

Redefining the standards of comfort and style, this unparalleled residence offers 2,655 square feet of air-conditioned living space in the main home, an 904 square foot covered lanai, a 384 square foot air-conditioned ‘ohana, and a paipai. As you step inside, the ambiance is set by the impeccable scraped bamboo flooring that flows seamlessly throughout the main living spaces, providing an earthy-yet-refined touch. Pella Windows grace the interiors, ushering in an abundance of natural light that enhances the aesthetic appeal of the spacious home. Quartz countertops adorn the kitchen, harmonizing perfectly with the Norelco cabinets, creating a culinary experience that is equipped with top-of-the-line appliances.

Suzanne Harding & Jeff Skinner

Kukuiʻula Realty Group

808.742.0234

info@kukuiula.com

kukuiula.com

DRE#: RB-20320

Location: 5345 Kainani Place, Koloa, Hawaii 96756

Asking Price: $7,795,000

Year Built: 2019

Living Area: 3,039 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

