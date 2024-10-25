The Historic Far Afield Estate

Far Afield, the historic 10.5± acre ocean and mountain view estate in the heart of Montecito’s Golden Quadrangle, invites you on an elegant and opulent adventure - inside and out - delighting the senses at every turn. The estate’s fabled origins trace back to 1917 when the residence was designed by Francis T. Underhill and the gardens by Lockwood de Forest. The classic layout has the spirit of a European salon, creating an anthology of spaces celebrating art, conversation and a life well lived. Between the newly restored residence, gardens that have thrived with over a century of reverence and the expansive views, the resulting composition is a trophy property for the ages.

The Details

Location: 670 Hot Springs Road Montecito, CA 93108

Asking Price: $60,000,000

Year Built: 1917

Living Area: 20,000 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms

Features: Guest house; reclaimed 17th-18th century Dutch, Italian & Spanish tiles; French oak, marble & stone floors; elevator; gym & wellness room; pool & spa; citrus & stone fruit groves; oak & eucalyptus groves; rose parterre gardens; private well; state-of-the-art mechanical systems

Contact: Joyce Rey

310.291.6646

joyce@joycerey.com

joycerey.com

DRE#: 00465013

