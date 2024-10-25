The Historic Far Afield Estate
Far Afield, the historic 10.5± acre ocean and mountain view estate in the heart of Montecito’s Golden Quadrangle, invites you on an elegant and opulent adventure - inside and out - delighting the senses at every turn. The estate’s fabled origins trace back to 1917 when the residence was designed by Francis T. Underhill and the gardens by Lockwood de Forest. The classic layout has the spirit of a European salon, creating an anthology of spaces celebrating art, conversation and a life well lived. Between the newly restored residence, gardens that have thrived with over a century of reverence and the expansive views, the resulting composition is a trophy property for the ages.
The Details
Location: 670 Hot Springs Road Montecito, CA 93108
Asking Price: $60,000,000
Year Built: 1917
Living Area: 20,000 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms
Features: Guest house; reclaimed 17th-18th century Dutch, Italian & Spanish tiles; French oak, marble & stone floors; elevator; gym & wellness room; pool & spa; citrus & stone fruit groves; oak & eucalyptus groves; rose parterre gardens; private well; state-of-the-art mechanical systems
Contact: Joyce Rey
310.291.6646
joyce@joycerey.com
joycerey.com
DRE#: 00465013