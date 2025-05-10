Luxury Living at Ridgeview

In a world of ordinary, Ridgeview dares to be extraordinary. Brand-new construction, in one of San Marcos’ most coveted new enclaves, is a masterclass in elevated California living. At its heart, an open-concept culinary hub dazzles with top-tier Wolf stainless steel appliances, a sleek Cove dishwasher, lustrous quartz countertops and custom cabinetry. The expansive island invites everything from quiet morning rituals to grand evening gatherings. Just beyond, the great room unfolds in walls of glass opening wide through retractable sliders to the sweeping canyon vistas beyond. A home for those who live artfully. Schedule your private tour today.

Location: 1242 Topanga Drive, San Marcos 92069

Asking Price: From $1,699,800

Year Built: 2025

Living Area: 2,274 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

Features: Panoramic ocean views; one- and two-story homes; 4-5 bedrooms; rural yet city close; ENERGY STAR Certified; solar panels; EcoBee smart thermostats; dual-zone climate control; tankless water heater; epoxy-finished garage; pre-wired EV charging; 9-ft ceilings; 10-year limited warranty

Contact: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Mary Chaparro

619.884.4477

Mary@MaryChaparro.com

www.MaryChaparro.com

DRE#: 01083478