Inspired Home in Denver’s Platt Park Merges Timeless Luxury + Thoughtful Customization

Colorado real estate brokerage milehimodern is proud to present a rare opportunity to own a one-of-a-kind residence in Denver, Colorado at 1452 South Washington Street, a home that seamlessly fuses sustainable construction with serene, modern design. Listed by Kristin Harris of milehimodern, this 5-bedroom, 4-bath custom home was thoughtfully crafted in 2010 by Character Builders.

Nestled in the heart of Denver’s Platt Park neighborhood, this striking residence draws inspiration from Asian minimalism, blending warm textures and natural materials with clean, contemporary lines. Reclaimed hardwood floors, radiant in-floor heating, and high-efficiency windows set a tone of enduring comfort and wellness from the moment of entry.

“This home is a rare example of what happens when thoughtful design meets intentional living. Every element - from the sustainably sourced materials to the modern lines and Asian-inspired minimalism – was chosen to create a space that feels both elevated and deeply grounding,” said Kristin Harris, listing broker with milehimodern. The calming foyer opens into a light-filled, open-concept main floor anchored by a chef’s kitchen featuring dual oversized butcher block islands, concrete countertops, a walk-in pantry and built-in dual-tap kegerator. A 20-foot bifold door allows for effortless indoor-outdoor living, revealing a sun-drenched deck, raised garden beds, private hot tub and BBQ-ready entertaining area complete with a pre-plumbed fireplace hookup.

Upstairs, three bedrooms with vaulted ceilings include a luxe primary suite with a five-piece bath and private sauna. Every bedroom is equipped with its own mini-split cooling system, with a swamp cooler providing whole-home climate control. The fully finished basement expands the home’s living space with two additional bedrooms, a full bath, a wet bar, projector-ready media area and a soundproof music room – ideal for creative pursuits or home studio use.

Sustainability takes center stage with owned solar panels, solar thermal system, whole-house water filtration, raised vegetable gardens, two fast-charge EV hookups and radiant heating throughout. The oversized garage with custom door offers ample space for gear, hobbies and storage.

Perfectly positioned just blocks from Denver’s iconic South Pearl Street, Washington Park and light rail, this home is a sanctuary of intentional design in one of the city’s most desirable neighborhoods.

