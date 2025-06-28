Historic Converse Ranch Est. 1908

The Converse Ranch was purchased and built out in 1908 by U.S. Steel and banking heir Edmond C. Converse Jr., known as the Millionaire Cowboy. Originally a sprawling 6,000-acre cattle ranch, it’s now a 174+ acre legacy estate that’s accessed via a dramatic, mile-long driveway along the beautiful Santa Clara River Preserve. The original main house and all the historic structures are enveloped by citrus and avocado groves and equestrian facilities. Just west of the Ranch, the 1,000-acre preserve continues, ensuring this spectacular setting will remain for generations to come. Incredible pre-1914 riparian water rights to the river to irrigate all the agriculture on the farm.

Location: 15454 S. Mountain Rd., Santa Paula 93060

Asking Price: $10,000,000

Year Built: 1908

Living Area: 6,635 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Features: Pre-1914 riparian water rights to the river, allowing irrigation to all the farm’s agriculture; opportunity to expand on the existing equestrian facilities for horse lovers; five historic 1908 residences: main house, carriage house with two apartments, two guest houses & two barns

