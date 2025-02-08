Sedona 2-Acre Getaway Retreat

NO HOA! DEAD-ON views of the iconic Cathedral Rock upon entering the property. EXTENSIVE 2024 REMODEL of this Craig Stromme masterpiece features a stunning transformation of rustic meets contemporary with subtle hints of the Southwest. SINGLE-LEVEL LIVING perfect to live or work from home with multiple options for office/home gym/yoga/art studio/game room. All living spaces wrap around a 2,640-sq-ft courtyard boasting pool, spa, gas firepit and outdoor kitchen. IMPRESSIVE interior of main home boasts 10-ft ceilings adorned by multiple glass sliders and windows, creating an inviting, open, bright and airy living space. Attached guest casita and two 600-ft garages w/12-ft ceilings.

Location: 20 Sierra Roja Circle, Sedona, AZ 86351

Asking Price: $3,699,900

Year Built: 2004

Living Area: 5,355 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

Features: Red Rock views; 2024 full remodel; two (600-ft garages) w/12 ft ceilings; pool, spa and firepit; trellised BBQ station w/built-in BBQ; 2.09 acres ready to be gated or add another garage or add a mini golf course; trails, grocery, shops, dining, galleries minutes away

Contact: eXp Realty

Kris Anderson

480.567.2103

kris@yourpremierteam.net

www.ILoveSedonaRealEstate.com

SA527922000

