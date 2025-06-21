A Sun-Kissed Coastline

Along the coastline where Montecito meets the sea, an extraordinary, newly completed Montecito Ranch Estate sets a new benchmark for luxury living. Embracing a relaxed, yet expressive approach to design, this show-stopping estate invites you to live the California dream. Within this private enclave of just seven homes, the estate unfolds offering four-bedroom suites, a detached guest house and a poolside cabana – an ensemble thoughtfully composed to support both intimate living and gracious entertaining. Set above the sea and beneath the mountains, you are invited to enjoy a life of depth and beauty – a world apart, grounded in elegance and open to everything that inspires.

Location: 220 Montecito Ranch Lane, Summerland 93067

Asking Price: $24,500,000

Year Built: 2025

Living Area: 8,140 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms

Features: Completed in 2025; one of seven homes in a private coastal enclave; 2-bedroom guest house; pool cabana; central courtyard with unobstructed views of the pool, spa and ocean; chef’s kitchen with dual islands; primary suite with dual slab marble showers and 2 custom closets; wine cellar

