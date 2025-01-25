Sedona Luxury 2-House Compound

Luxury 2-house compound with massive views on two parcels in PRIME Sedona location with a 10 walkability score. 9,723 sq ft for both homes. Upper house has 3 bdrm, 4 bth w/flex room, 2 fireplaces, unique Wine Spectator-featured 1,600-bottle cellar w/pergola and vines, wide outdoor dining and view deck, and upper sky/star gazing deck w/firepit and 360° views. Lower house has 2 bdrm, 3 bth w/1,575-sq-ft great room and 14-foot solid granite bar for entertaining, full exercise room, view deck, firepit patio, temp-controlled indoor/outdoor pool & spa w/heated deck, multi-media water wall and glass sculpture wall adjoining pool, indoor commercial BBQ, 3 unique fireplaces. A MUST SEE!

Location: 25 & 55 Cibola Drive, Sedona, AZ 86336

Asking Price: $6,500,000

Year Built: 2002

Living Area: 9,723 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

Features: Prime uptown Sedona location; panoramic red rock views; pool/spa; 1,575-sq-ft party room w/indoor commercial BBQ; local vegetation & flagstone paths to connect the 2 houses; low-impact night lighting

Contact: eXp Realty

Kris Anderson

480.567.2103

kris@yourpremierteam.net

www.ILoveSedonaRealEstate.Com

SA527922000