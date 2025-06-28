Seven Oaks Ranch is an enchanting country estate situated in prestigious Happy Canyon, a coveted area in the Santa Ynez Valley offering an unparalleled lifestyle set amongst rolling hills, horse ranches, olive orchards and stunning vineyards. Set behind custom-crafted wooden security gates, the half-mile driveway winds through unspoiled meadows dotted with cattle and mature oaks, leading to this sanctuary of unrivaled privacy and refined serenity.

Location: 5200 Armour Ranch Road, Santa Ynez 93460

Asking Price: $17,750,000

Year Built: 2022

Living Area: 8,876 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms

Features: Spanning 103+ acres, Seven Oaks Ranch offers privacy, scale and top-tier equestrian facilities with a 4-stall stable, office, storage and future stable apartment. A main residence, exercise room, pool/spa, fenced grounds and beautiful gardens with fruit trees complete the estate.

