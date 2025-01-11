Alturas Del Sol
Beautifully positioned in Santa Barbara’s sought-after Riviera neighborhood, this Alturas Del Sol residence is a striking blend of dramatic architecture and sophisticated livability. Initially crafted by renowned architect Barry Burkus and later reimagined by Richard Johnson, the home is filled with abundant natural light and offers captivating ocean and mountain views. Located just minutes from the shopping, dining and entertainment of Montecito and Santa Barbara, with a community tennis court only steps away, this Alturas Del Sol home captures the essence of elevated coastal living on Santa Barbara’s Riviera.
Location: 743 Alturas Del Sol, Santa Barbara 93103
Asking Price: $4,499,000
Year Built: 1976
Living Area: 3,061 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
Features: Every detail of the home pays homage to timeless modern design, with spaces thoughtfully crafted to celebrate the art of architecture and the natural beauty of Santa Barbara’s Riviera.
Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty
Tyler Mearce & Renee Marvin
805.450.3336
Tyler.Mearce@sothebys.realty
www.TylerMearce.com
DRE#: 01969409