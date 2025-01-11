Beautifully positioned in Santa Barbara’s sought-after Riviera neighborhood, this Alturas Del Sol residence is a striking blend of dramatic architecture and sophisticated livability. Initially crafted by renowned architect Barry Burkus and later reimagined by Richard Johnson, the home is filled with abundant natural light and offers captivating ocean and mountain views. Located just minutes from the shopping, dining and entertainment of Montecito and Santa Barbara, with a community tennis court only steps away, this Alturas Del Sol home captures the essence of elevated coastal living on Santa Barbara’s Riviera.

Location: 743 Alturas Del Sol, Santa Barbara 93103

Asking Price: $4,499,000

Year Built: 1976

Living Area: 3,061 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Features: Every detail of the home pays homage to timeless modern design, with spaces thoughtfully crafted to celebrate the art of architecture and the natural beauty of Santa Barbara’s Riviera.

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Tyler Mearce & Renee Marvin

805.450.3336

Tyler.Mearce@sothebys.realty

www.TylerMearce.com

DRE#: 01969409