Montecito Scenic Retreat
Ocean views, newly remodeled interiors and a premier location make this the ultimate Montecito destination. Whether you are seeking generous scale, an open floor plan, abundant natural light or a stunning primary suite, this beautiful Park Lane estate delivers. The kitchen and family room are the heart of the home, blending form and function with Moroccan tile, floating shelves, professional-grade appliances and a wine refrigerator. Sliding doors open to the pool and yard. The expansive primary suite offers three walk-in closets, a second laundry area and a private office. A guest house provides flexible space.
Location: 890 Park Lane, Montecito 93108
Asking Price: $10,900,000
Year Built: 1988
Living Area: 7,649 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms
Features: Newly remodeled; Golden Quadrangle location; ADU; pool & spa; ocean and mountain views; cactus garden; 3-car garage
Contact: Village Properties
Riskin Partners
805.565.8600
team@riskinpartners.com
www.riskinpartners.com
DRE#: 01954177