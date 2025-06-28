Montecito Scenic Retreat

Ocean views, newly remodeled interiors and a premier location make this the ultimate Montecito destination. Whether you are seeking generous scale, an open floor plan, abundant natural light or a stunning primary suite, this beautiful Park Lane estate delivers. The kitchen and family room are the heart of the home, blending form and function with Moroccan tile, floating shelves, professional-grade appliances and a wine refrigerator. Sliding doors open to the pool and yard. The expansive primary suite offers three walk-in closets, a second laundry area and a private office. A guest house provides flexible space.

Location: 890 Park Lane, Montecito 93108

Asking Price: $10,900,000

Year Built: 1988

Living Area: 7,649 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

Features: Newly remodeled; Golden Quadrangle location; ADU; pool & spa; ocean and mountain views; cactus garden; 3-car garage

Contact: Village Properties

Riskin Partners

805.565.8600

team@riskinpartners.com

www.riskinpartners.com

DRE#: 01954177

