Life Is Short, Live at the Beach

Experience unparalleled beachfront living at this stunning duplex featuring two private 1 bed/2 bath residences ideal for income potential, dual living or a turnkey lifestyle. Step through a private security gate and into your secluded beachside sanctuary where each unit’s private balconies provide the perfect place to watch sunsets paint the sky. Large windows, bright interiors and modern kitchens make entertaining a joy, as long beach days and warm summer nights beckon from this world-class location. Whether you’re seeking a short-term escape or a long-term residence, this versatile gem offers effortless access to a truly luxurious lifestyle. Your wait is over.

Location: 1508 Miramar Beach, Montecito 93108

Asking price: $8,250,000

Year built: 1957

Living area: 1,550 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Features: World-class Miramar Beach duplex; two separate 1-bedroom, 2-bathroom residences; income potential and/or dual living; private, gated entrance; stunning views of the ocean, Channel Islands and Miramar Beach; upper and lower beachfront decks; moments to the Rosewood Miramar Beach Resort

Contact: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Nancy Kogevinas

805.450.6233

Nancy@Kogevinas.com

www.MontecitoProperties.com

DRE#: 01209514

