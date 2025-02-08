Life Is Short, Live at the Beach
- Share via
Experience unparalleled beachfront living at this stunning duplex featuring two private 1 bed/2 bath residences ideal for income potential, dual living or a turnkey lifestyle. Step through a private security gate and into your secluded beachside sanctuary where each unit’s private balconies provide the perfect place to watch sunsets paint the sky. Large windows, bright interiors and modern kitchens make entertaining a joy, as long beach days and warm summer nights beckon from this world-class location. Whether you’re seeking a short-term escape or a long-term residence, this versatile gem offers effortless access to a truly luxurious lifestyle. Your wait is over.
Location: 1508 Miramar Beach, Montecito 93108
Asking price: $8,250,000
Year built: 1957
Living area: 1,550 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
Features: World-class Miramar Beach duplex; two separate 1-bedroom, 2-bathroom residences; income potential and/or dual living; private, gated entrance; stunning views of the ocean, Channel Islands and Miramar Beach; upper and lower beachfront decks; moments to the Rosewood Miramar Beach Resort
Contact: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties
Nancy Kogevinas
805.450.6233
Nancy@Kogevinas.com
www.MontecitoProperties.com
DRE#: 01209514