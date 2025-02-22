Sedona Getaway & STR Friendly

Luxury retreat with endless potential: Welcome to your exclusive Sedona getaway, where luxury meets opportunity! This fully remodeled, fully furnished and ACTIVE short-term rental (STR) is not just a property – it’s a second home that can STR when you are not enjoying the home. Situated atop a hill in West Sedona, this 4-bedroom gem offers jaw-dropping views of Thunder Mountain and Chimney Rock. Nearly half an acre with pitch & putt golf, hot tub, front and back yard fire tables for stargazing, oversized 2-car garage AND separate covered RV parking ideal for Sprinter vans or RVs. Two spacious living rooms, a private yoga room and versatile spaces perfect for hosting guests. Sleeps 10!

Location: 95 Meander Way, Sedona, AZ 86336

Asking Price: $1,899,800

Year Built: 2005

Living Area: 3,981 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

Features: Perfect second home & STR when not using; Red Rock views; close to hiking trails, grocery, shopping and dining; fully furnished, dish

Contact: eXp Realty

Kris Anderson

480.567.2103

kris@yourpremierteam.net

www.ILoveSedonaRealEstate.com

SA527922000