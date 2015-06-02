Get Healthy This Summer

Healthy is the new skinny. Women everywhere are retaliating against the pressure to be unnaturally thin and overly tanned by focusing on the health and strength of their bodies, instead. It's all about choices, and choosing good health over the stress of trying to attain an unrealistic ideal can bring a luminescent radiance and a lifetime of compliments. Sound great? Then kick-start your new approach to health this summer with these five tips for loving the skin you're in.
Eat like you dress, and consume what's in season.
If you refuse to wear something out of season, why would you lower your standards when it comes to your food? Eat with the seasons. Not only is in-season food tastier and more nutritious, but you're also helping to reduce the amount of energy used to grow and transport it. Berries are the fruit of summer, and these delicious morsels are a health powerhouse: They contain a ton of antioxidants, which help reduce your risk of cancer and cardiovascular disease and combat the dreaded signs of aging.
Get to the core of the matter.
If you want a flat stomach and toned arms, incorporate a variety of planks into your exercise regimen. Experiment with plank forms, including side planks, elbow planks with a donkey kick, and one-arm plank reaches. Strengthening your core in this way won't just trim your figure, it'll also help your posture and protect your back.
Guard yourself from sun.
Include sun protection into your skin care routine. Shiseido WetForce Cream offers an SPF 50+ defense that is also water-friendly. So if your daytime activity includes a little pool time, this product has got you covered. Don't forget to use sunscreen on your hands and neck as they are always exposed and are the first to show skin-aging. Later, after cleansing, continue to nurture your skin with Shiseido Ultimune Power Infusing Concentrate, which strengthens your skin's ability to overcome the damage that occurs from day to day.
Skip soda and drink water instead.
When it's hot, you can't help but crave something cold. But make H2O your drink of choice and ignore the sugary options. If you want flavor, just add some lemon, cucumber, mint and even a little ginger to your glass of ice water. Not only will you enjoy the taste, but adding these elements to your water boosts its nutrients, too.
Sleep.
The best way to avoid tired eyes, a sallow complexion, stress and weight gain is to get plenty of rest. Just like your smartphone needs to be charged, so too do your mind and body. Nothing will give you the ability to look and feel healthy and beautiful like a good night's rest. Aim for seven to eight hours.
—Laura Coronado for Shiseido