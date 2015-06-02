Get Healthy This Summer

If you refuse to wear something out of season, why would you lower your standards when it comes to your food? Eat with the seasons. Not only is in-season food tastier and more nutritious, but you're also helping to reduce the amount of energy used to grow and transport it. Berries are the fruit of summer, and these delicious morsels are a health powerhouse: They contain a ton of antioxidants, which help reduce your risk of cancer and cardiovascular disease and combat the dreaded signs of aging.