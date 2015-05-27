Summer-ize your skin care routine

The sun-kissed, carefree days of summer are right around the corner. And that means the luxury of lounging poolside, strolling on the beach and enjoying backyard barbecues with friends. Perfect! Yet those unshaded hours paired with a laid-back attitude can add up to damage if you slack on your skin care routine.

Although harsh rays, dry desert air and sticky humidity can wreak havoc as the summer season arrives, don't sweat it. A few simple tweaks to your regimen can keep your skin radiant, hydrated and protected from head to toe.



Back to Basics

For a healthy glow, it's vital to wash away breakout-inducing oil, sweat and pollutants from your skin while maintaining proper moisture balance. Shiseido's White Lucent Brightening Cleansing Foam, a gentle cleanser, does the trick. And bonus — the product is designed to remove dead surface cells to boost clarity and luminosity.

If you prefer an exfoliator, opt for Shiseido's Ibuki Purifying Cleanser with micro-granules. It also removes excess oil and impurities without stripping away essential moisture.



About Face

With the sun's harmful rays in full effect, providing the face with extra protection is key, even if you use BB cream or foundation with SPF. Wear a wide-brimmed hat when possible, and add Shiseido's Urban Environment Oil-Free UV Protector Broad Spectrum SPF 42 for Face to your arsenal, too. The ultra-light formula protects against three major causes of skin cell damage — UV rays, oxidation and overproduction of sebum. Plus, mineral powders and herbal extracts help to maintain a pore-free and shine-free finish.

And a gentle reminder: If you're exposed to the sun for extended periods of time, reapply!



Complexion Perfection

Perhaps you spent a bit too much time basking in the sun and now your skin tone is uneven. Calm the ruddiness with Shiseido's Sheer and Perfect Foundation SPF 18. The oil-free, feather-light formula cancels out the appearance of redness, blemishes and visible pores without concealing your skin's natural glow.

If you prefer even lighter coverage during the summer months, try Shiseido's Perfect Hydrating BB Cream with SPF 35, the ultimate oil-free multitasking product. It moisturizes and protects against UV damage, while concealing pores and minimizing the appearance of uneven skin tone.



Soak Up the Shine

To combat shine and freshen up skin while keeping makeup intact, Shiseido's Pureness Oil-Control Blotting Paper is a must. With a powerful oil-absorbing ingredient, all it takes is one sheet to get the job done. Carry the convenient pouch in your purse or beach bag for touch-ups on the go.



Play Defense

Whether you're a surfer, beach bunny or outdoor sports fanatic, the innovative formula in Shiseido's Ultimate Sun Protection Lotion SPF 50+ WetForce is the perfect accessory for your active lifestyle. This sunscreen (for face and body) boasts technology that actually boosts sun protection when it comes in contact with water or perspiration. The result? A sport-smart way to prevent wrinkles, spots and DNA damage.