Understanding and combating terrorist groups: Is it all a matter of economics?

"Today we think that any 'rational' choices people make are fair game for economists to study," Berman said. "In the days after 9/11, I suspected that we could do a better job of dealing with terrorists if we thought of them not as psychopaths from B-movies but as rational actors," he added. "That intuition has turned out to be supported by our empirical research, which I've been able to subsequently carry out with the help of superb colleagues and some very gifted and resourceful postdoctoral scholars and graduate students here at UC San Diego, and in the Empirical Studies of Conflict project."