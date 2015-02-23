Using aerospace engineering concepts to improve treatment of cardiovascular disease

In 2009, Marsden and her group also used engineering principles to redesign the third procedure in a series of surgeries — known as the Fontan procedure — which is specifically used to treat children with single-ventricle heart defects. Six patients underwent the new type of graft, which is shaped like a Y and connects the inferior and superior vena cava (which carry deoxygenated blood) to the pulmonary arteries, and all six are reportedly doing well today.