Professionals who want an edge in the business world have a variety of programs to choose from at California Lutheran University.

The Executive MBA is an accelerated hybrid program with compressed weekend and online courses. It is designed for managers and leaders of corporate and non-profit organizations who strive to excel and transform their teams. The curriculum is organized around five key areas: Leading Operations, Managing Processes, Creating and Leading Business Strategy, Developing People/Talent, and Professional Advancement.

Cal Lutheran also offers a traditional MBA for students who require additional scheduling flexibility or have limited work experience. Evening and weekend classes are offered on-campus or online in Thousand Oaks and at the Westlake Village and Oxnard centers. Students can pursue a general MBA or specialize in finance, human capital management, international business, information technology management, marketing, or entrepreneurship.

With more than a decade of online teaching and our new full accreditation from the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs, the School of Management is ready to elevate professionals in any capacity. For more information, go to calLutheran.edu/ management.

NAME OF INSTITUTION California Lutheran University

NAME OF BUSINESS SCHOOL OR PROGRAM School of Management

BUSINESS SCHOOL DEAN Dr. Gerhard Apfelthaler

YEAR INSTITUTION WAS FOUNDED 1959

YEAR BUSINESS SCHOOL OR PROGRAM WAS STARTED 1986

TOTAL MBA ENROLLMENT

MBA: 334

EMBA: 128

MBA PLATFORMS OFFERED Full-Time and Part-Time MBA; Executive MBA (Cohort-based); MBA Pathway Program for international/ESL students; Weekend, Evening & Online courses available.

MBA AREAS OF EMPHASIS OFFERED Enterprise Innovation and Entrepreneurship, Finance, Financial Planning (online only), General Management, Human Capital Management, Information Technology Management, International Business, and Marketing. Post-Graduate Certificates also offered in these areas.

LENGTH OF PROGRAMS MBA - average 12-24 months; EMBA - 18-month cohort

PROGRAM CAMPUS OPTIONS Thousand Oaks, Oxnard, Westlake Village, Online, Hybrid

PROGRAM ACCREDITATIONS Western Association of School and Colleges (WASC), The Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs (ACBSP)

RANKINGS

• #1 San Fernando Valley Business Journal, Regional MBA Programs (2020)

• #8 Great Business Schools, Online Master’s in Entrepreneurship Programs (2021)

• #10 U.S. News and World Reports, Regional Universities West (2021)

• #7 U.S. News and World Reports, Best Colleges for Veterans (2021)

• #5 U.S. News and World Reports, Most Innovative Schools (2021)

TOTAL COST OF MBA

MBA: $38,475, EMBA: $54,720

REQUIRED TESTING

GMAT or GRE (waiver available), TOEFL or IELTS for international applicants.

UPCOMING INFORMATION SESSIONS MBA Virtual Information Session 4/13/2022 at 12pm MBA Virtual Information Session 5/17/2022 at 6pm EMBA Virtual Dinner 5/26/2022 at 6pm To RSVP and find future sessions, visit: callutheran.edu/info

APPLICATION DEADLINES MBA Priority Application Deadlines: - Fall Term (Aug-Nov): July 15 - Winter Term (Nov-Feb): October 1 - Spring Term (Feb-May): January 15 - Summer Term (May-Aug): April 15 EMBA Priority Application Deadline: - Fall Cohort (October start): August 1

PROGRAM CONTACT INFORMATION

Dr. Vlad Vaiman, Associate Dean and Acting Director

\vvaiman@callutheran.edu

805-493-3325