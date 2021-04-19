Caregiver Services: A Resource to Remember

When a loved one is diagnosed with a serious memory problem such as Alzheimer’s or dementia, their entire life can change. In addition, the lives of those providing care can shift drastically. Suddenly, family members can lie awake at night, concerned about leaving someone alone when they have to go to work, provide childcare or run errands. The pandemic has further amplified these worries.

An easy - and often low-cost-solution childcare from which the name is de- exists in adult day care services. Like the rived, skilled professionals aid in keeping older adults with memory problems safe and emotionally well. And, as Southland residents live longer and work later in life, the programs are expanding and evolving to fit myriad situations.

In Southern California, adult day care was revolutionized when OPICA (Optimistic People in a Caring Atmosphere) was launched over 40 years ago. The nonprofit was the first to provide sup- port, counseling and therapies for older adults, as well as a respite for busy family caregivers.

Today, many care organizations and companies have expanded into offering adult day care programs for those adults who need support but are not ready for long-term, permanent resident care at a memory center. In addition to keeping minds sharper and active, the camaraderie formed during these day sessions can ward off loneliness, isolation and sadness that serve to exacerbate memory issues.

During COVID-19, many programs have shifted to either an online or telephone model, but as the vaccination effort continues, many programs are returning to on location and in-person. Doing so is the best way to ensure that seniors remain engaged and monitored, while caregivers can rest easier and take care of the many other things that need to be done.

–Alan LaGuardia, Brand Publishing Writer