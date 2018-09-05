Activities abound in Palm Springs in September

Every Thursday night, Village Fest takes over the streets of Palm Springs. It's a must for those seeking the most unique and idiosyncratic in top-quality artisanal crafts, street foods, art and more.When you're in Palm Springs, take the time to make a trek through the idyllic, shaded oases of Indian Canyons nature preserve.Palm Springs Art Museum is the hub of the Coachella Valley arts scene, with must-see traveling exhibitions and a wide-ranging permanent collection. Admission is free every Thursday in September.Breathtaking views of the Coachella Valley, the Salton Sea and beyond will delight you as you're transported up to San Jacinto Peak on the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway.The interior of Palm Springs Art Museum offers visitors much to discover in a spacious, serene environment. It's the ideal starting point for relaxing your vibes and enjoying a long weekend getaway in the desert.