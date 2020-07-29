Orange County school reopening battle

Watch LA Times Today at 7 PM/10PM on channel 1 on Spectrum News 1, and on Cox systems in Palos Verdes and Orange County on channel 99.

Orange County now has the second-most coronavirus infections in California. But last week, education leaders in Orange County voted to recommend allowing schools to reopen without masks or social distancing.



LA Times business columnist Michael Hiltzik wrote about the recommendation and why the county’s conservative history may be at the root of it.