DTLA’s billion dollar bet

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

When plans for a billion dollar complex in Downtown Los Angeles were made, the city looked very different.



Now, Downtown is empty of office workers, tourists and museum visitors, yet work on the long-anticipated project has carried on through the pandemic.



But will people return to Downtown LA? That’s the billion-dollar question.



LA Times staff writer Roger Vincent joined us with more.