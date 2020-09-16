Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
DTLA’s billion dollar bet
Business

Sep. 16, 2020
12:31 PM
When plans for a billion dollar complex in Downtown Los Angeles were made, the city looked very different.

Now, Downtown is empty of office workers, tourists and museum visitors, yet work on the long-anticipated project has carried on through the pandemic.

But will people return to Downtown LA? That’s the billion-dollar question.

LA Times staff writer Roger Vincent joined us with more.
