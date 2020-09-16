Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
×
VIDEO | 06:52
Paying with facial recognition
Share
Business

Paying with facial recognition

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Sep. 16, 2020
1:49 PM
Share
Many people use facial recognition to unlock their smartphones, but would you scan your face to pay for a meal instead of using cash or a credit card?

With touchless devices rising in popularity amid the pandemic, some restaurants are now using a new facial-recognition payment system created by a Pasadena company.

LA Times business reporter Sam Dean wrote about the benefits and privacy concerns of this technology.
Business