Paying with facial recognition

Many people use facial recognition to unlock their smartphones, but would you scan your face to pay for a meal instead of using cash or a credit card?



With touchless devices rising in popularity amid the pandemic, some restaurants are now using a new facial-recognition payment system created by a Pasadena company.



LA Times business reporter Sam Dean wrote about the benefits and privacy concerns of this technology.