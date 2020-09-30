LA Times Today: Why grocery stores back Prop 20

Some of the big supermarket chains are supporting a controversial “tougher on crime” proposition on the California November ballot.



If Prop 20 passes, it would roll back some criminal justice reforms at a time when the Black Lives Matter movement is fighting for even more reforms.



LA Times reporter Suhauna Hussain wrote about why the grocery companies are backing the measure and the backlash from critics.