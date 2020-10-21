LA Times Today: Exide bankruptcy ruling leaves Vernon with a toxic mess

In 2015, a Georgia-based company called Exide agreed to demolish and clean up its battery recycling plant in Vernon, south of downtown LA.



Last Friday, a bankruptcy court ruled the company could abandon its plan and instead walk away from the project.



LA Times Tony Barboza writes California taxpayers are now on the hook for the state’s largest environmental cleanup project.