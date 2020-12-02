LA Times Today: ‘Work from anywhere’ is here to stay

Working remotely from home has become the new normal, and now some companies are offering a work-from-anywhere policy–permanently.



But while the perks sound great at first, many are finding there’s a catch to moving away to distant places—salary cuts.



LA Times business reporter Andrea Chang joined us with the story.