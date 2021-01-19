LA Times Today: Grant program helps small businesses hit hard by COVID-19 pandemic

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

It would be nice to know that when we finally put this COVID nightmare behind us, that our neighborhoods will still have those brick-and-mortar, mom-and-pop shops that define each of our communities.



That’s the vision behind the newly established, Found LA Business Recovery Fund.



The director of the grant organization, Marsha Olson, joined us to shed light on this very much needed and timely program.